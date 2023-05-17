Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Imola F1 Grand Prix cancelled due to major flooding in Italian region
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Purplebricks sold for just £1, leaving 750 jobs at risk in UK
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle involved in car chase with paparazzi
Comedian Andy Smart has died aged 63
Stalker arrested near Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home

IN PICTURES: Delays of up to one hour on A27 due to unplanned roadworks

Motorists are currently delayed in their journeys by more than one hour after unplanned roadworks were carried out on the A27 this evening.

By Frankie Elliott
Published 17th May 2023, 19:15 BST
Motorists are currently delayed in their journeys by more than one hour after unplanned roadworks were carried out on the A27 this evening.Motorists are currently delayed in their journeys by more than one hour after unplanned roadworks were carried out on the A27 this evening.
Motorists are currently delayed in their journeys by more than one hour after unplanned roadworks were carried out on the A27 this evening.

One lane either way opposite the Lancing Manor Leisure Centre on the A27 has been closed, with drivers taking more then 40 minutes to get from Holmbush to Lancing, while eastbound tailbacks lead back to Manor Roundabout.

The roadworks are said to be carried out by Southern Water, but no official comment has been made.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has been said the delays should clear up by tomorrow’s morning rush hour.

Most Popular
Motorists are currently delayed in their journeys by more than one hour after unplanned roadworks were carried out on the A27 this evening.Motorists are currently delayed in their journeys by more than one hour after unplanned roadworks were carried out on the A27 this evening.
Motorists are currently delayed in their journeys by more than one hour after unplanned roadworks were carried out on the A27 this evening.

Eddie Mitchell was there and here are the photos…..

Motorists are currently delayed in their journeys by more than one hour after unplanned roadworks were carried out on the A27 this evening.Motorists are currently delayed in their journeys by more than one hour after unplanned roadworks were carried out on the A27 this evening.
Motorists are currently delayed in their journeys by more than one hour after unplanned roadworks were carried out on the A27 this evening.
Motorists are currently delayed in their journeys by more than one hour after unplanned roadworks were carried out on the A27 this evening.Motorists are currently delayed in their journeys by more than one hour after unplanned roadworks were carried out on the A27 this evening.
Motorists are currently delayed in their journeys by more than one hour after unplanned roadworks were carried out on the A27 this evening.
Related topics:MotoristsA27Southern Water