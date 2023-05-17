IN PICTURES: Delays of up to one hour on A27 due to unplanned roadworks
Motorists are currently delayed in their journeys by more than one hour after unplanned roadworks were carried out on the A27 this evening.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 17th May 2023, 19:15 BST
One lane either way opposite the Lancing Manor Leisure Centre on the A27 has been closed, with drivers taking more then 40 minutes to get from Holmbush to Lancing, while eastbound tailbacks lead back to Manor Roundabout.
The roadworks are said to be carried out by Southern Water, but no official comment has been made.