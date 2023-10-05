In Pictures: Fire crews from Hastings and Eastbourne called to tackle Polegate fire

Fire crews from Hastings and Eastbourne as well as three fire engines were on the scene in Polegate to help tackle a fire at a property in Polegate on Wednesday (October 4).

Emergency services were called to a roof fire at Westfield Court in Polegate at approximately 2.05pm.

Three fire engines as well as crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were on the scene to help tackle the blaze on top of the building.

In a statement, a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called on 4 October at 2.04pm to reports of a fire on a roof of a domestic property in Westfield Court, Polegate.

“Three fire engines and an ALP were sent to the scene. Crews from Eastbourne and Hastings Bohemia Road use two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. Thermal imaging cameras were also used to check for hotspots.

“There were no casualties reported and home safety advice was given to the local community.”

