IN PICTURES: Major delays in Brighton after car crashes into high-street shop
A car has crashed into a high-street shop on London Road in Brighton leading to severe delays on the city’s roads.
By Frankie Elliott
Published 13th Sep 2023, 11:16 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 12:18 BST
Emergency services responded to reports of a single-vehicle collision in London Road, Brighton at around 9.20am on Wednesday (13 September).
Photos seem to suggest the vehicle came off the road and collided into the WHSmith store,
There were no injuries reported and the road has been re-opened.
