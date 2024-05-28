In Pictures: Multiple police crews attend incident at East Sussex home

Officers from Sussex Police were called to Lavender Street in Brighton to an ‘isolated incident’.

Police confirmed that officers will remain in the area as enquiries continue.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to an isolated incident at an address in Lavender Street, Brighton, shortly after 7.30pm on Monday, May, 27.

“Officers remain in the area this morning as enquiries continue, however there is no threat to the wider community.

“Further details will be released in due course.”

1 . In Pictures: Police attend incident at East Sussex home In Pictures: Police attend incident at East Sussex home Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

2 . In Pictures: Police attend incident at East Sussex home In Pictures: Police attend incident at East Sussex home Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

3 . In Pictures: Police attend incident at East Sussex home In Pictures: Police attend incident at East Sussex home Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL