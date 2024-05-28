In Pictures: Multiple police crews attend incident at East Sussex home

Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 28th May 2024, 10:08 BST
Updated 28th May 2024, 11:27 BST
Multiple police crews were called to attend an incident at a home in East Sussex on Monday (May 27).

Officers from Sussex Police were called to Lavender Street in Brighton to an ‘isolated incident’.

Police confirmed that officers will remain in the area as enquiries continue.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Police responded to an isolated incident at an address in Lavender Street, Brighton, shortly after 7.30pm on Monday, May, 27.

“Officers remain in the area this morning as enquiries continue, however there is no threat to the wider community.

“Further details will be released in due course.”

In Pictures: Police attend incident at East Sussex home

