NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wegovy: What is the weight loss jab which GPs will offer on NHS
Downing Street on ‘lockdown’ after suspicious package reported
Coronation Street star is suffering with dementia
PJ Harvery announces UK tour dates for autumn 2023
Pope Francis to undergo abdominal surgery in Rome
Boy, 14, dies at school following ‘isolated incident’

In Pictures: Road closed in Eastbourne due to two vehicle collision

A road in Eastbourne has been closed following a collision between two vehicles this morning.
By Sam Pole
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST

Sevenoaks Road at Kingfisher Drive is currently closed this morning (June 7) following a collision between two vehicles at approximately 9.27am.

Pictures show damage between a van and a car on the road in the town.

Police are currently on the scene at the incident and have been contacted for more information.

A road in Eastbourne has been closed following a collision between two vehicles this morning.

1. 265cc12b-21d2-4fe7-862e-5678f71b60f9.jpg

A road in Eastbourne has been closed following a collision between two vehicles this morning. Photo: Laurence Baker

A road in Eastbourne has been closed following a collision between two vehicles this morning.

2. aa846fb3-b3d9-446f-9e9f-088679912fa3.jpg

A road in Eastbourne has been closed following a collision between two vehicles this morning. Photo: Laurence Baker

A road in Eastbourne has been closed following a collision between two vehicles this morning.

3. c7408a4b-7d2c-4114-b066-5e083fd51ef0.jpg

A road in Eastbourne has been closed following a collision between two vehicles this morning. Photo: Laurence Baker

A road in Eastbourne has been closed following a collision between two vehicles this morning.

4. 06535a93-0e63-43c5-a217-4a2080ef9567.jpg

A road in Eastbourne has been closed following a collision between two vehicles this morning. Photo: Laurence Baker

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Police