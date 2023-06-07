In Pictures: Road closed in Eastbourne due to two vehicle collision
A road in Eastbourne has been closed following a collision between two vehicles this morning.
By Sam Pole
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 10:19 BST
Sevenoaks Road at Kingfisher Drive is currently closed this morning (June 7) following a collision between two vehicles at approximately 9.27am.
Pictures show damage between a van and a car on the road in the town.
Police are currently on the scene at the incident and have been contacted for more information.
