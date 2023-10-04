BREAKING
In Pictures: Three fire engines called to fire at Polegate building

Three fire engines and an aerial ladder were on the scene of a roof fire in Polegate today (Wednesday, October 4)
By Sam Pole
Published 4th Oct 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST

Emergency services were called to a roof fire at Westfield Court in Polegate at approximately 2.05pm.

Three fire engines as well as crews from East Sussex Fire and Rescue were on the scene to help tackle the blaze on top of the building.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue have been approached for a statement.

