Inaugural Hastings Garden Festival in White Rock Gardens on Father's Day

This will be a free fun, family event on Father's Day (Sunday June 18) in a stunning setting, bringing together community groups with a gardening, green space or wellbeing focus.

A 1904 Design for A Winter Garden opposite Warrior Square, St Leonards

There will be a full programme of kids’ activities by Glastonbury Festival performers and music from a range of local acts, set around an iconic bamboo sculpture. Please book in advance at: www.hastingsbotanigarden.org

Staged over two former bowling greens which have been allowed to meadow over, and looking down to the sea, White Rock Gardens will frame this outdoor family day of relaxed entertainment.

Around the green there will be children's entertainers and craft activities, inspired by the Marianne North and Winter Garden theme which runs through events. Everyone is invited to take part in the circus and juggling skills throughout the day.

The event will showcase charities and community groups benefitting the local area with green space, gardening, growing and natural wellbeing initiatives, such as Alexandra Park Greenhouse and Veterans Growth. Come and meet the neighbours who are doing so much for our local spaces and communities.

The main tent will host an exhibition about artist and eco-visionary Marianne North and explore commemorating her with a botanic garden in Hastings.

A﻿cting as a beacon, a bamboo sculptural feature The Shoot, standing five metres high, will draw visitors to the site.

F﻿ree entry with donations welcome, 1﻿2noon to 5pm.

Schedule Highlights:

G﻿len Dean Duo will open the day's music, with an energetic unplugged set.

Two sisters from Ukraine, Catherine and Elizabeth Rajhans will provide enchanting entertainment playing the Concert pedal harp

The Butterfly Wheel will return to Hastings to share their deeply enchanting songs, poetry and transcendent soundscapes

T﻿iago Fonseca, the versatile performer, clown, acrobat and juggler, will enthral with his comic interludes

T﻿he Sound Apothecary will provide a 'Crystalline Dreams' Sound Bath performed inside the event tent (separate payment required - see website). Strictly limited numbers.

A choice of hot Caribbean food will be provided by Fish (cash only), with refreshments available in the main tent.

There will be ample room for picnics (but no alcohol, barbecues or naked flames allowed).