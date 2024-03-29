Incident at Lancing beach: photos show HM Coastguard Search and Rescue team, police and black tent

HM Coastguard Search and Rescue and police have been spotted at Lancing beach this afternoon (Friday, March 29).
Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith
Published 29th Mar 2024, 16:39 GMT

A photographer has submitted images that show police officers, rescue crew members and what looks like a black tent at Widewater.

Sussex Police have been approached for comment and this story will be updated as more information comes in.

HM Coastguard Search and Rescue and police were spotted at Lancing on Friday afternoon, March 29

1. Lancing beach

Photo: Eddie Mitchell



2. Lancing beach

Photo: Eddie Mitchell



3. Lancing beach

Photo: Eddie Mitchell



4. Lancing beach

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Related topics:LancingSussex Police

