Independent Brighton Company Wins National Award for the Sixth Year in a Row

The very best agents are listed in The Best Estate Agent Guide – a website for landlords and sellers to help them choose who to sell or let their property.This year all three of Maslen Estate Agents branches have individually been awarded the top rating of Exceptional, ranking them as one of the top five per cent of estate agents in the entire country.Director David Maslen was overjoyed that each branch has been recognised for their dedication to providing the very highest levels of service. “We are delighted to have been yet again included in the Best Estate Agent Guide 2023. It’s important to note that agents cannot choose to enter or pay for this award – the assessment is industry-wide and only those that meet the very highest standards are included. We are thrilled to have been recognised as among the best in the country.”