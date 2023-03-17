Independent East Sussex gift retailer Maybugs nominated twice for prestigious awards

Maybugs, the independent gift retailer based in Bexhill, Eastbourne and Hailsham, have been nominated twice for the prestigious gift retailer awards, The Greats. Maybugs are nominated for Independent Gift Retailer of the Year and Best Retailer Initiative.

Greg Rose and John Dale Celebrating the Award Nominations

On hearing the news co-owner Greg Rose said: “Wow! We just can’t believe we have been nominated twice! We were stunned to win the Independent Gift Retailer of the Year award last year and didn’t think for a second that we would be nominated for a second year running. This coupled with an amazing second nomination, for Best Retail Initiative really is the cherry on the cake!”

In the Independent Gift Retailer of The Year – London, South, South-East and East Anglia award they face stiff competition from shops in Colchester, Kensington, Rayleigh, Woodbridge and Woking.

Greg said: “The Best Retailer Initiative Award nomination is a very special one for us. We worked so hard on our ‘Supporting Independents This Christmas’ initiative. It meant a lot to us to be able to use our large social media presence to highlight many of the other fabulous local independent business in all three of our towns.

Maybugs Eastbourne

"We then coupled this with offering free parking in Eastbourne and Bexhill, which was taken up by hundreds of residents, and we hope it had a positive effect on trade for everyone. To be recognised for this by our industry at a national level means so much to us.”

In the Best Retailer Initiative Maybugs are up against stores in Highworth, Kirkham, Rayleigh, Tiptree and Troon.

John Dale co-owner said, “I’m just so amazed, we never expect to get any of these nominations, we just go about doing what we love to do every day, and trying to be the best possible gift retailer we can. Just to be nominated is an honour, and we can’t wait to go to the ceremony in May.”

The Greats Awards, now in their 21st year, were launched by Progressive Gifts and Home magazine to recognise and reward the UK’s very best gift retailers from across the retail spectrum, with winning a Greats award universally acknowledged as being a true accolade of retail excellence.

Maybugs Bexhill

“Once again, the bar was set exceptionally high this year, with every one of our finalists excelling in their respective category,” said Sue Marks, editor of Progressive Gifts and Home.

“This year The Greats saw an unprecedented level of engagement from retailers and suppliers alike, evidenced by the wealth of nominations from the gift industry at large, as well as a huge number of gift retailers entering and putting themselves forward.

"The nominations and entries, from relative newbies through to more established names in gift retail, are testament to the passion and marketing mettle that will ensure UK gift retailers will not only survive but thrive in a challenging retail environment.”

The Awards will be given out at a glittering ceremony at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel in May.