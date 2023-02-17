Information for public during the ambulance and nursing industrial action

The NHS in Sussex is preparing for industrial action by ambulance workers on Monday 20 February, to ensure that everyone can continue to get the help and care they need.

NHS advice for public during nursing and ambulance strike action

In Sussex, the strike action is planned to last one day and expected to include staff from South East Coast Ambulance Service NHS Foundation and South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

The public are being assured that emergency care will continue regardless of industrial action and people should continue to contact 999 or attend an Emergency Department for a life-saving emergency.

During the strike action, patients who need urgent medical care will be prioritised, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases, such as when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk. Ambulances will still be able to respond in these situations, but this may only be where there is an immediate risk to life.

If people need urgent NHS help but it isn’t a life saving emergency, people are being reminded about the minor injury units and urgent treatment centres available across our communities, which can provide care and support for a range of injuries and illnesses.

Help can also be sought from NHS 111 either by phone or online, although it is expected phone lines may be busier than normal and so people are asked to have patience.

Services in our community will also continue on Monday, such as urgent community response teams and our virtual ward teams – to ensure people can receive the most appropriate treatment. GP services, pharmacies and dental practices will be running as normal on strike days but are anticipated to be busy.

NHS Sussex Chief Medical Officer, Dr Dinesh Sinha, said:

“Patient safety is our absolute priority and we have been working across health and care to ensure that any disruption is kept to a minimum.

“Regardless of strike action, people should continue to come forward if they need NHS help and support. Services are available to help you and make sure you get the best care.

“We ask for the public’s support and patience during the day of industrial action on 20 February, so those who most need help and treatment can get the care they need.”

Advice for the public and patientsIt is important the public play their part and ‘Help Us Help You’ to ensure everyone gets the care and support they need. Local people are asked to take the following actions:

• Think very carefully about choosing the most appropriate NHS service for your needs and only use 999 and A&E departments for serious or life-threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, severe bleeding or breathing difficulties.

• If you do need support and care, it may take longer than you might expect to be seen and treated, so please be patient and continue to use the most appropriate service for your needs.

• Please collect family and friends from hospital as soon as they are ready to be discharged, and support the discharge process to available community beds, to allow acute hospital beds to be freed up for those who need them most.

• If you do have loved ones in hospital, please think considerately about calling wards to speak to local teams. You are still able to visit but the nurses and teams working on wards will be focused on caring for patients.

• Stay away from our hospitals if you have symptoms of flu or COVID-19 or have been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, unless it is an emergency.