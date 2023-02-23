Innovative cidermaker achieves double success in industry awards

Sussex-based Ascension Cider has now taken its place alongside its peers with a double win in Pellicle’s 2022 Beer and Cider Awards. Named Cidermaker of the Year, the company also saw its Pilot blend selected as Cider of the Year.

On a trajectory to success - Head cider-maker and blender at Ascension Matthew Billing

The Pellicle Awards, from a well-respected magazine and podcast devoted to exploring beer, cider and other beverages, are the brainchild of Matthew Curtis, a leading, award-winning, industry writer, photographer and author.

The accolade of Cider of the Year, awarded to Pilot was based on its natural fruitiness and, with an ABV of 4.8%, its suitability as a thirst-quenching blend for drinking in company. Meanwhile, the title of Cidermaker of the Year reflects Ascension’s unique natural production methodology and approach. Matthew Curtis commented on his podcast: “It’s my favourite cider being made in the UK right now. This is genuinely a gateway beverage.”

As a cidermaker, Ascension prides itself on minimal intervention, blending wild fermented cider, made from eating apples, with freshly pressed apple juice, to create the right balance of sweet and dry, acid and sugar, resulting in refreshing fruity blends. Each can of Pilot, for example, contains as much as eight apples worth of juice. Using only apples which have been otherwise rejected for being too small or ugly, by the supermarkets. Ascension’s ciders are sustainable, suitable for vegans, and gluten free.

Sussex-based Ascension’s recognition as Cidermaker of the Year also represents its success in exploring modern methods of production and packaging, whilst remaining true to the fruits utilised in the process, allowing head cider-maker and blender Matthew Billing, who originates from Eastbourne, to create a range of ciders that blur the lines between historical and contemporary.

Matthew said: “Ascension produces super juicy Eastern Counties style ciders, utilising eating and cooking apples. The fruit we use has been rejected by supermarkets for being the wrong shape or colour, but we take this “ugly” fruit, as they still taste fantastic. The differing varieties used in each blend means subtle changes in taste, which we see as a great celebration of our natural roots and allows the true flavour of the apples to shine”.