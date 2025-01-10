Inspirational West Sussex teenager wins prestigious humanitarian award

Thomas (contributed pic)

18-year-old Thomas Grimwood from Ariel Drama Academy has transformed personal challenges into a powerful force for good, winning The Diana Award after raising £1,800 for autism advocacy.

Nicci Hopson, artistic director of Ariel Drama Academy, said: “Diagnosed with autism and cerebral palsy, Thomas recently organized a 5K walk, raising an impressive £1,800 for the National Autistic Society, far surpassing his original £1,000 target.

“Thomas’s remarkable efforts have earned him The Diana Award, the most prestigious accolade for young people aged nine-25 who demonstrate outstanding social action or humanitarian work. Established in memory of Diana, Princess of Wales, the award celebrates young changemakers who create positive impact in their communities.

“Fundraising is just one facet of Thomas’s inspiring advocacy. Passionate about equitable education, autism acceptance and improved healthcare resources, he is dedicated to fostering meaningful change. At Ariel’s Othellos Drama Academy, he mentors his peers, nurturing confidence and camaraderie in a safe, inclusive space. Beyond drama, Thomas is a vocal champion of LGBTQ+ rights and mental health awareness, frequently sharing his journey through personal vlogs to inspire others and challenge stereotypes.”

For more information about Ariel Drama Academy, contact Nicci Hopson on [email protected] or 01444 250407.

Rachel Nunns, from Ariel Othellos, said: “Everyone at Ariel is incredibly proud of Thomas. His determination to overcome personal challenges while supporting others is truly inspiring. He constantly finds ways to help others find their voice and be heard.”

Thomas was also awarded the Gordon Hopson Award, recognising students who embody Ariel’s ethos of kindness, inclusivity, and representation.

“This prestigious honour highlights his commitment to these core values in all aspects of his work,” Nicci added: “Thomas is an incredible credit to Ariel. Alongside his fundraising, his advocacy for inclusion and acceptance has made a lasting impact. He truly represents the very best of what we stand for.

“Thomas’s resilience and compassion have touched countless lives. Through his efforts, he hopes to inspire greater understanding and acceptance for individuals facing similar challenges, proving that determination and empathy can drive meaningful change.”