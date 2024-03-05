Inspire Sussex: making waves in the community

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Our first community engagement event at Morrisons Supermarket proved to be a resounding success. Both Service users and dedicated staff from Inspire Friday Street spent the day connecting with Morrisons shoppers, sharing insights about our charity, and offering them the chance to win prizes on our Tombola.

We are back there on 20th April from 10.00 am with Inspire Arundel Road service users and staff.

You might not know but we are moving our head office and day service to a new premises on Greenfield Road. Progress on our new Inspire Social Hub is on track, thanks to the efforts of our builders from Clean Cut Construction and Martin Everett, our Inspire maintenance man.

We are excited to let you know about our fantastic fundraising event, Inspire Active Paddling Challenge. Scheduled for Friday, May 10th, at the Seven Sister Country Park, this disability-friendly event aims to cover a collective paddling distance of 100K. Interested participants can find more details and join the fundraising challenge here. We would like to thank Eastbourne Chamber of Commerce and Buzz Active for their support.

Linda Fennell, one of our dedicated trustees, Operational Manager Kristian Norton and Fundraising Manager Domenico Della Valle are gearing up to meet with the Eastbourne Rotary. We are looking forward to telling them all about our amazing charity.

A special shoutout to Kristian Norton, Inspire Sussex Operational Manager, who has demonstrated pure dedication by pledging to get a tattoo of the new Inspire logo. We are thrilled to announce that £341.00 have been raised towards Arundel Road’s vital signs reader. You can still support Kristain and Donate using this link: https://gofund.me/4ec3a3e5

