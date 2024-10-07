Instrumentalist of the World fund-raising concert in Bexhill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Instrumentalist of the World competition is being launched on Saturday, October 12 at 7pm with a spectacular fundraising concert with three star soloists and the BBC Concert Orchestra at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The concert will raise money for the inaugural 2025 competition and education programme and will feature Amy Dickson – saxophone, a Classical BRIT winning and twice Grammy nominated artist and The Young Australian of the Year; Plinio Fernandes - guitar, a Decca recording artist and BBC Proms 2024 soloist from Brazil; Laure Chan – violin, BBC Music Rising Star and Classic FM 30 Under 30. All three artists will perform a concerto with the BBC ConcertOrchestra. conducted by chief conductor Anna-Maria Helsing from Finland

Tickets can be booked at De La Warr Pavilion box officehttps://www.dlwp.com/event/instrumentalist-of-the-world/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 2025 Instrumentalist of the World Competition will welcome competitors from around the world to compete for a £10,000 prize and concert engagements in the UK and across Europe.

Amy Dickson has been acknowledged by BBC Music Magazine as one of the world’s best classical saxophonists of all time, has been an exclusive Sony Music recording artist since 2007 and has since recorded eight solo albums and many singles. As a soloist, she has performed with orchestras worldwide. Plínio Fernandes released his debut album in 2022 which hit number one on the Billboard Traditional Classical Albums Chart. Plínio was named on Forbes Brazil’s Under 30 list and as a Rising Star by Classic FM. Recent highlights include a UK tour with Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a sold-out performance at London’s Wigmore Hall and performances with Lang Lang. Laure Chan is an award-winning British Franco-Chinese violinist recently hailed by BBC Music Magazine as a rising star. Laure has performed in world-class concert venues throughout the UK, Europe, Asia and America such as the Royal Albert Hall, Philharmonie de Paris, Teatro del Maggio Musicale Fiorentino, Wiener Konzerthaus, Concertgebouw, Elbphilharmonie, Herodes Atticus, Shanghai Oriental Arts Centre and the Lincoln Center. In December 2023, Laure made her solo debut at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall.

Founder of the Instrumentalist of the World Competition and charity Ian Roberts is a veteran classical music competition, festival producer and director having led the Hastings International Piano Concerto Competition charity for several years and has worked with some of the world’s most respected music artists, ensembles, festivals and record labels.

Ian said: “I am thrilled that our charity is able to launch the competition with an exciting concert featuring three of the world’s finest young classical artists. Our audience at the De La Warr Pavilion, one of the most iconic arts centres in the UK, can expect a wonderful evening of classical music with one of Britain’s most respected orchestras, the BBC Concert Orchestra. Our aim in launching the competition is to provide world-class performances on the south coast of England so that children and young people and audiences of any age, can experience amazing artistry without having to travel to the capital whilst at the same time raising funds to support our goal of creating an exceptional music education programme for local children and providing free tickets to our competition so that they can experience the magic of classical music for free.”