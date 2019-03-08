Interactive events for prospective college students

East Sussex College will be hosting a live showcase events during March.

The interactive themed open event will give visitors the chance to get an exclusive look at what the college has to offer as tutors provide a different and interesting take on their subjects.

It will take place from 5pm to 7.30pm and include many activities. Along with live musical performances, guests can also expect to get involved with live cooking demonstrations, investigate a road traffic collision, take part in personal training sessions, experience virtual reality gaming, watch a make-up tutorial, and record their own music track.

The ESC Live events will be taking place at the Eastbourne campus on March 14, at the Station Plaza campus in Hastings on March 21, and at the Lewes campus on March 28.

More information about the ESC Live events at www.escg.ac.uk/whats-on/open-events.