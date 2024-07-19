International award for mental health charity Holding Space

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Business news publication Acquisition International Magazine has chosen Holding Space as a winner in its 2024 Non-Profit Organisation Awards.

The Eastbourne-based charity beat stiff competition to take the Best Family Mental Health Charity 2024 award.

The award citation praises the work of Holding Space and says: “The importance of the charity’s model really shines through. It underpins the fact that addressing parental health concerns is as crucial for a child’s development as recognising their own, as only together can families face up to these challenges and yield positive outcomes.”

“Holding Space remains committed to its belief that no child or young person should have to wait for mental health support,” Acquisition International added. “The charity is seeking to partner with companies through sponsorship and fundraising.”

Holding Space Chief Executive Hansa Raja

Holding Space Chair of Trustees, David Norris, said he was delighted for everyone involved with Holding Space to have won the award and the profile it would give the charity in the international business community.

“Our Chief Executive, Hansa Raja, and the Trustees are keen to involve the business community in our future plans, so this award is very timely,” David said. “We are actively seeking business involvement both locally and nationally so that we can continue giving great support to parents of children and young adults.”

Chief Executive Hansa Raja said that the award was given solely on merit. “The organisers have chosen the winners for their ingenuity and hard work, distinguishing them from their competitors and proving them worthy of recognition. I am thrilled that Holding Space has taken this award for the second consecutive year.”

Holding Space supports parents/carers whose children are struggling with their mental health. The charity offers a safe space for people to come together and know that they are not alone.

It provides a safe space where parents can connect, talk, share and be supported along their journey. It is a non-judgemental place where people can know it’s okay to not be okay.

Awards organiser Acquisition International Magazine covers a broad spectrum of topics aimed at business leaders in the UK and around the world. Subjects include strategic planning, leadership development, market trends and sustainability.