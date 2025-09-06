Intimate Worthing gig as Alex Francis builds south-coast presence

It’s been a great summer of festivals for Alex Francis. Now he is building on the momentum with a number of dates focusing roughly on the south coast between Portsmouth and Brighton including an upcoming intimate headline show at Spun Records in Worthing on September 11.

“What we have done is a little bit of an experiment. We're trying to pick up on a few favourite areas. I've been performing at festivals over the summer and I'm looking at playing places that are close to those festival activities. We're doing a bit of a thing focusing effort on the south coast between Brighton and Portsmouth and beginning to get a following, to get a gathering of interest and enthusiasm.

“I live in Hackney in London and the more time goes by, the more I'm discovering that really focusing activity outside of London, where it is just so over saturated, out into the smaller towns is a really good thing. You're getting better responses outside of London, and the whole thing is just energising. So the plan at the moment is just to get out into those areas where I've been working doing the festivals, and just to get out with some new music just to see who is out there and who is up for it and who is interested in coming along to a proper show and who is interested in becoming a proper fan. We have done the festivals and now this is a bit of an experiment to take it to the next level.

“I have been a professional musician in various different projects for more than ten years but in terms of being Alex Francis the artist, it is probably just since just before the pandemic, the turn of 2018 and 2019. I dived into the pandemic and had a child and came out the other side and reappeared with a different team, a smaller team than when I last appeared and it's just a different focus really looking at the right demographic for me, and we've been having a fantastic time. I think I'm more aware now of what my strengths are and what it means to be playing to those strengths and we're finding people that go with that.”

As for the music: “It is somewhere between retro soul and an American sound. I'm heavily influenced by lots of American music from the 60s and 70s up to now which could be Motown or it could be country or it could be indie. For me it's about the expression and about a really soulful approach to recording. That's what I'm trying to do at the moment. I have been through people over the years trying to put me into a box and you try not to say no to anything but I think I'm now more aware of my strengths so and that's what I'm trying to do now.”

It all comes on the back of a new single Before You Break Her Heart: “It's a funny anecdote. It was written nearly five years ago funnily enough and it was really inspired by a friend of mine who was having a bit of fun trolling through the dating apps and it was like he was getting a little bit too big for his boots. Me and my friends were trying to give him some idea of a moral way of doing it so that perhaps he might see both sides of what was happening, not just lusting after people but also being sensitive to the other person’s needs, and that's really what this song is about. It stemmed from that. It's fairly obvious that it is about him to anybody that knows him. And he knows too!”

Doors: 7pm; 1st Set: 7:30pm; Break: 15 minutes; 2nd Set: 8:30pm; Curfew: 9:30pm.