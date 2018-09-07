Intoxicated Seaford man suffers 'self-inflicted' cut to face

Police have said that an intoxicated man has suffered a 'self-inflicted' wound to his face following a fall in Seaford.

Police confirmed they were first called to a report of a stabbing at Sheep Pen Lane, Seaford at around 9:15 pm last night (Thursday).

However, on arrival, police said they discovered an 'intoxicated man' who had suffered 'self-inflicted' wounds.

"However, on arrival it was found that the 'victim' was an intoxicated man who had suffered a self-inflicted wound to his face following a fall."