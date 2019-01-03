Investigation after vehicles and properties damaged in Peacehaven blaze

A fire investigation is due to take place today (Thursday, January 3) after a blaze in Peacehaven.

Firefighters from Roedean, Newhaven and Brighton were called to an address in Dorothy Avenue shortly after midnight where they found a car on fire in the driveway.

Two further vehicles and two properties were also damaged by the flames, said a spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

The crews used breathing apparatus and two high pressure hose reels to tackle the blaze and then carried out a Home Safty Visit.

Elsewhere, at 6.21 this morning, firefighters from Roedean and Newhaven attended a nursing home in Telscombe Cliffs Way, Telscombe Cliffs, following reports of smoke emanating from an electrical cupboard.

The crews isolated the electrics from the overheated power board and made the scene safe.