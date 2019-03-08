Investigation ... former mayor of Seaford suspended by Lib Dem party

A former mayor of Seaford accused of alleged anti-Semitism has been suspended by her political party.

The Liberal Democrats said Lindsay Freeman was the subject of an investigation.

The party has not given a reason for the suspension, but it is understood to be in connection with social media posts.

Independent campaigner David Collier has emerged with posts he says are from Cllr Freeman’s Facebook profile.

The writer/researcher, who says he is listed in the top 100 people ‘positively influencing Jewish life’, has provided pictures of comments which he says were on her Facebook page over the last seven years.

But her account has been deactivated and is no longer visible.

One picture appears to be a response to a story about TV music and talent show judge Simon Cowell donating £100,000 to Israeli soldiers where a post on Cllr Freeman’s account states: “He needs circumsizing at the neck [sic].”

Another comment attributed to her says: “This just shows how Israel is controlling the world through the USA.”

Another post gives a one-star review of the pro-Israel Facebook page ‘Every State For Isreal’. The review says: “Palestinians are the true Semitic people and the Ashkenazi occupiers of their land are fake Jews.”

Mr Collier shared the posts attributed to Cllr Freeman on Twitter, where he said: “Anti-Semitism is a virus that spreads when untreated.”

A spokesperson from the Liberal Democrats said: “Lindsay Freeman has been suspended from the party pending further investigation.”

A spokesperson at Seaford Town Council, on which Cllr Freeman now serves as deputy-mayor representing Seaford South, said: “We have no comment at this stage.”

Cllr Freeman, Mayor of Seaford from 2016-2017, has been approached for a comment.