An investigation has been launched after fly tipping closed a Selmeston road.

Wealden District Council says it is looking into the incident which saw Bo Peep Lane, off the A27, blocked to vehicles on Sunday (September 2).

Council staff cleared the dumped items this morning (Monday).

It said in a statement on its Twitter page, “All cleared. We are now investigating this environmental crime.”

To report fly tipping visit the Wealden council website.