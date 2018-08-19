Investigations continue after firearms discovered at Hailsham industrial estate

A Hailsham road remains closed today following a major police operation in the area.

Police along with armed officers swarmed on an industrial estate along Diplocks Way yesterday evening (August 18).

The road remained closed throughout today

The National Crime Agency, which combats serious and organised crime across the country, said two firearms were recovered at the scene.

Three arrested after firearms discovered in Hailsham



Three men were also arrested on suspicion of firearms offences.

A spokesman for the agency said the road remained closed today as officers continue investigations.