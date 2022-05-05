Investigations continue following tragic death of 85-year-old man in fire at Chichester retirement home

Emergency services were called to The Hornet after 7pm on Tuesday, (May 3) where a fire was reported at Harington Lodge retirement home.

A large number of police, fire and ambulance personnel and vehicles arrived at the scene of the incident to tackle the blaze and get residents to safety but despite their best efforts, a retirement home resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The blaze was contained within one apartment in the building, according to a spokesperson for Churchill Retirement Living, which runs the site.

They described the incident as ‘tragic’ and said staff are working with authorities.

The spokesperson said: “Following a fire in an apartment at our Harington Lodge development on Tuesday evening, we are incredibly sad to confirm the death of a resident living in that apartment.

“All our thoughts are with the deceased gentleman’s family and friends at this time.

“We can confirm that fire services attended, the fire was contained within one apartment and quickly brought under control, and all other residents were kept safe.

“We are working closely with the relevant authorities to establish the cause of this tragic incident.”

A spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 7.22pm [on May 3] we were called to a fire at a property on The Hornet, Chichester.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised four fire engines from Chichester and Bognor Regis to the incident.

“Sadly an 85-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene and we are continuing a joint investigation with Sussex Police to establish the cause of the fire.”

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services responded to a fire at a property in The Hornet, Chichester, at about 7.25pm on May 3.

"Sadly, an 85-year-old man has died.