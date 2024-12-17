Isfield dairy farmer highlights food security and sustainability with milk story

To highlight food security and sustainability, an Isfield farm shop is telling customers the story of the milk they sell.

South Brockwells Farm urges shoppers to support their independent dairies, particularly with milk production and additives hitting recent headlines.

The farm supports two local dairies, buying milk and ice cream from Downsview Farm in Ringmer (just three miles from the farm shop) and full-fat milk from Over the Moo in Sheffield Park, Fletching, just eight miles away

Farmer Richard Drake explains that he runs a small herd of Ayrshire cows. They are chosen because they are a hardy breed that produce milk with good protein and fat levels. His cows graze on pasture that is fertilised only with organic fertilizer and usually remain outside grazing until mid-November.

He adds: "This is several weeks longer than many other dairy breeds ,due to the hardy nature of the breed. When they come in for the winter they are fed on maize and silage grown on the farm."

Richard confirmed the additive Bovaer is not fed to his cows. Richardmilks his cows and delivers the milk himself in glass bottles! SouthBrockwells Farm has two deliveries each week on Wednesdays andSaturdays. To place an order or find out more email Emma:[email protected]

