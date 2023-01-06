'It's a living hell': Residents' anger over gridlocked roads following Pulborough landslide

Residents in Pulborough say they are in ‘a living hell’ because of a major road closure following a landslide.

The A29 London Road has been closed both ways from the A283 to St Mary’s Church following the landslide on December 28.

Diversions have been put in place but drivers are using a number of other roads in the village as cut-throughs. Residents report mayhem with gridlocked roads, people tooting horns, revving engines and shouting abuse.

New Place Road is said to be gridlocked every day during morning and evening rush hours. “It’s an absolute nightmare,” said one resident. “We have four times as much traffic and the speed they go at is irresponsible. The traffic is just constant. It’s a living hell.”

A landslide on the A29 London Road in Pulborough has made it necessary to close the road and some people have been using nearby residential roads as cut throughs. Pic S Robards SR2301031

Many are expressing concerns for pupils at nearby St Mary’s primary school with traffic sometimes mounting the pavement to get by.

“Someone will get killed at this rate,” said villager Jez Vause who is calling for immediate action.

Other roads in the village – including Link Lane, Rectory Lane and Broomers Hill – are also being used as cut-throughs. Many villagers are reporting ‘pot hole hell’ with the additional traffic destroying road surfaces.

Jez said: “This ‘landslide’ has become a joke … It’s not the Alps. Surely a set of temporary traffic lights allowing each way traffic on Church Hill would be hugely more beneficial than the complete and utter carnage that is being caused around Broomers Hill, Link lane and Rectory Lane.”

Fencing has now been added across the A29 London Road in Pulborough to stop drivers going past a 'road closed' sign. Pic S Robards SR2301031

South Downs and Arundel MP Andrew Griffith says he has contacted West Sussex County Council which has now installed fencing to stop people driving past ‘road closure’ signs.

He said: “The diversionary route has also been updated today sending traffic via Billingshurst and Buckbarn Crossroads rather than along the B2133 through Adversane to Ashington.

“The council is currently awaiting the completion of a report from the engineers who undertook a site survey earlier this week due to the complex nature of this landslide. The council is also in touch with landowners affected.

