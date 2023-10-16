It’s a massive wrap as thousands of gifts are prepared in Hassocks for Santa
They worked on behalf of the Budding Foundation, a Sussex charity which raises funds to improve the lives of young people in the county.
Santa’s Grotto at South Downs Heritage Centre in Hassocks is one of the charity’s major fundraising events and needs all those presents for the children who visit over the festive period.
“It was an incredible display of ‘elf determination”, said charity founder Clive Gravett. “Helped by coffee and background music, our volunteers did a sterling job. Thank you to each and every one of them.”
The grotto, hosted by family-run Tates Garden Centres, helps the Budding Foundation to support children throughout the year who have suffered social deprivation, trauma or disability.
Booking for grotto visits have already opened and are proving more popular than ever.