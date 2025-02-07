It’s back! Newhaven Fort to reopen following £7.5m restoration

Newhaven Fort in East Sussex will reopen its doors to the public on 15 February 2025, following a transformative £7.5m restoration of the historic landmark.

After 12 months of closure, the newly restored 19th-century fort now boasts an enhanced visitor experience, featuring a brand-new adventure playground, interactive exhibitions and an exciting 1970s-themed escape room, which will open in April 2025.

Visitors will be able to explore previously hidden parts of the fort including a newly accessible Battery Observation Post, which offers panoramic views of the Sussex coastline.

The Romney Hut in the fort’s parade square has been re-clad and insulated, providing a versatile event space for school activities, weddings, community events, corporate hire and more. Meanwhile, each of the fort’s 18 casemates – vaults within the site – have been revamped to serve as engaging exhibition areas, with two casemates available for venue hire.

A CGI showing the new adventure playground at Newhaven Fort

From March 2025, the fort will host a vibrant programme of events, including workshops, guided tours, exhibitions and talks.

Following the restoration, all standard tickets* (just £12.95 for adults and £9.95 for children) will be valid for 12 months during seasonal opening hours, offering unlimited return visits throughout the year.

Lindsay Lawrence, general manager at Newhaven Fort, said: “After such a milestone project, we are thrilled to be opening this historic site to the public once again.

“Our restoration not only preserves the fort for future generations but has also transformed it into a more accessible, sustainable and dynamic visitor attraction. With a new escape room and a bigger and better adventure playground, alongside improved facilities and new exhibitions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Newhaven Fort in East Sussex is set to reopen on Saturday 15 February

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome visitors back to this incredible place.”

Visitors will be able to relax in the fort’s new café run by the Sussex-renowned Cadence Cycle Club, offering coffees, toasties, pastries and more. Visitor facilities have been upgraded, including the gift shop and toilets, with improved accessibility and updated signage across the fort, to maximise the experience for as many people as possible.

To safeguard the fort’s long-term future, extensive preservation works have been completed, including structural and drainage repairs, brickwork repointing and electrical and ventilation system upgrades.

Duncan Kerr, chief executive at Wave Active, which operates Newhaven Fort, said: "Newhaven Fort truly offers something for everyone — whether it's a fun family day out, an immersive journey through history, a quiet coffee break or simply a chance to take in the stunning coastal views.

“It stands as one of Sussex’s most cherished landmarks and we are over the moon to see it reopen.

“Preserving this unique site has been a privilege, and we look forward to the many benefits its restoration will bring to our community for years to come.”

Pilbeam Construction served as the delivery partner for the restoration, while funding was granted to Lewes District Council through capital funding programmes being delivered in Newhaven, including the Town Deal and Levelling Up funds.

*Standard admission is priced at £12.95 for adults and £9.95 for children, with free entry for under-4s. Discounted rates are available for seniors, students and disabled visitors, with additional discounts for families and groups. All tickets remain valid for 12 months during seasonal opening hours, offering unlimited return visits.

To find out more about Newhaven Fort or to book tickets, please visit: www.newhavenfort.org.uk