It’s been a busy, positive year at our jobcentres with everyone working hard to help jobseekers and employers. We’ve built new partnerships with businesses, some recruiting in our office, and a great example of this is our enhanced relationship with the NHS in Worthing and Chichester. We’ve also increased the number of online and in person jobsfairs, including the very popular specialist events for the 50 Plus, ex-offenders and young people. All of which have contributed to a reduction in the number of claimants over 50 across West Sussex.

Looking to the new year we have vacancies in virtually every sector, whether that’s hospitality or health care. We’ll also be looking to expand our services to open up the possibility of guiding parents and people with a health condition into fulfilling employment. Importantly jobseeking parents on Universal Credit, can get extra financial help through increased childcare payments.

Minister for Employment, Jo Churchill MP said:

‘This year the number of employees on payroll reached a record high in the UK Labour Market – up over 300,000 on the year’

‘Our transformational Back to Work plan with £2.5 billion will help thousands more people access the wide ranging benefits of work and boost our economy’.

Background

Labour Market Statistics

There are 4.0 million more people in work than in 2010.

The unemployment rate is below many of our international peers, including Canada, France and Spain. Long-term unemployment continues to fall, down over 10% on the year and over 60% since 2010.

Economic inactivity has fallen by over 300,000 since the pandemic peak and is lower than the average for the G7, the EU and the OECD.

Back to Work Plan