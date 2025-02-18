Ivo Graham brings his theatre show Carousel to Brighton

Ivo Graham is on the road with his theatre show Carousel which he brings to The Forge Comedy Club in Brighton on Wednesday, February 26 at 7pm and 9pm.

Ivo “steps away from the frivolity of his stand-up and invites you onto his own carousel: around and around, backwards and forwards, to the places he aches to go again,” says spokeswoman Amanda Emery. She is promising a “searingly direct, exquisitely soundtracked story of a life.

“Ivo’s crippling addiction to the past, now in more self-parodying territory than ever as he literally names his show after the most nostalgic scene of the most nostalgic TV show, is something that, in the long run, he wants and needs to let go of. In the meantime, however, he’s turned it into a career. And this year, in this show, he’s taking it to a whole new level.

After eighteen months, Ivo returned to the Edinburgh Fringe in 2022 with a story to tell, a story that was about a lot more than just doing gigs on Zoom and waiting for the pubs to re open. Although there was a fair bit of that too, of course. As his comedy veered closer to #realtalk than ever before, and he wrestled with how much patience comedy audiences might have for the wranglings of his inner life, a side-quest of purest destiny appeared before him: the theatre section. You hold onto everything in your life even though you know more than anyone just how much damage that can do.”