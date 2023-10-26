J2 Aerospace flies into Swallow Enterprise Park, Hailsham

SHW, on behalf of landlord Westcott Leach, has let Unit B1-B5, Swallow Enterprise Park in Hailsham to J2 Aerospace.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The leading aviation component supplier, has taken the 12,261 sq ft industrial unit, prominently located of the Golden Cross A22.

This letting of the new workspace follows the pre-let of a larger unit to I-Ride (Martlett Group) earlier this year at Swallow Enterprise Park, taking advantage of the strategic location 1.5 miles west of Hailsham, with the A22 providing a direct link to the M23 at Crawley (26 miles to the north) and Eastbourne (eight miles to the south).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest phase of development will provide a total of 105,000 sq ft over seven separate blocks, capable of division from 1,600 sq ft upwards. The terraces have the ability to combine multiple units and are also available on a design and build basis from 10,000 sq ft upwards.

Swallow Enterprise Park