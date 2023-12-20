• Jamie Chadwick to race in the sustainably-fuelled Ken Miles Cup presented by LGT Wealth Management and Gordon Spice Trophy at the 81st Members’ Meeting. • The April event will mark the Indy NXT driver and W Series Champion’s debut appearance on the Goodwood track. • 81st Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport takes place Saturday 13 & Sunday 14 April 2024.

• Early bird tickets available to Members and Fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club at goodwood.com before Sunday 31 December. Goodwood is delighted to announce that Indy NXT driver and three-time W Series Champion Jamie Chadwick will make her Goodwood racing debut at 81st Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport (13 & 14 April).

Chadwick is no stranger to Goodwood, having previously tackled the iconic hillclimb at the Festival of Speed in 2021, 2022 and 2023 with the W Series, Extreme E and Williams Racing. Goodwood was also the site of her first Formula 1 test, when she drove Keke Rosberg’s Williams-Cosworth FW08 at the 2021 Festival of Speed.

A versatile driver, with experience across a number of motorsport disciplines, the 81st Members’ Meeting will see Chadwick get behind the wheel of a Ford Mustang in the new Ken Miles Cup presented by LGT Wealth Management and take part in the Gordon Spice Trophy for Group 1 touring cars. Both races will run exclusively on sustainable fuel as Goodwood builds on the success of the 2023 Revival’s Fordwater Trophy ahead of a fully sustainably-fuelled 2024 Revival race list.

Three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick at the 2022 Festival of Speed. Ph. by Toby Adamson. (1)

Jamie Chadwick said, “I have great memories of Goodwood as the place where I first drove a Formula 1 car a couple of years ago at the Festival of Speed. I’m looking forward to getting to grips with the high-speed Circuit and having some fun out on track - especially in a Ford Mustang!”

The Duke of Richmond said, “I am so pleased that Jamie is able to join us at the Members’ Meeting next April. It’s been wonderful to see her showcase her incredible talent on the Hill at the Festival of Speed, and I’m delighted that she will be making her Goodwood racing debut here with us as we celebrate ten years of the modern Members’ Meeting.”

Jamie Chadwick will join the new House Captains alongside Members and Fellows of the Goodwood Road Racing Club at the 81st Members’ Meeting for a thrilling weekend of racing, demonstrations - including a Can-Am celebration - competitive House Games and off-track festivities.

