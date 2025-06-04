Jamiroquai members help new Chichester music charity

Chichester-based Seagrass offers a new charitable concept to support young and emerging artists through the early stages of their career in music.

It will offer tailored support packages to young adult musicians, singers and songwriters on the south coast who are creating original material (www.seagrassmusic.org).

Spokesman Malcolm Guy said: “It has come out of a group of Chichester musicians, people involved with and associated with the music industry, and we are working with young emerging artists. Some of the trustees are young musicians themselves but the fact is that what we have observed is that life is really difficult for emerging musicians, more difficult now than it has ever been. There is a massive amount of talent in Chichester with so many people writing and performing, composing and playing across all the genres. We see these people at venues or we see them at open mics but there is just a massive difficulty for musicians to turn what is a lovely hobby into a career.

“They struggle with the upfront costs with rehearsing and recording and playing gigs. There's a huge cost to that. You need money to book a recording studio and then you might need to book some session musicians and before that you might have to book a practice venue. And then mixing and mastering cost money and then putting your music on the platforms costs money. To market it and to get any sort of traction with what you have recorded is expensive. I saw the figure quoted that around 100,000 tracks get loaded onto Spotify every day so no matter how good you are and how much you spend, nobody is going to listen to you unless you have conducted a very targeted social media campaign.

“And even then it is very, very difficult to make money from streaming. I worked with a local artist and we released an album. We had something like 40,000 hits but I think that the payment from Spotify was $25 which didn't even cover the cost of uploading the music on there.

“Musicians can make money from gigs but only once they get to a certain size. The threshold is that you need to be able to fill a venue across the country with about 100 people. Even in places that are not your area, you need to be able to reliably get about 100 people. If you can do that, then you can start to earn a little bit of money but really not a lot.

“So what we aim to do is help with the costs in the early stages of an artist’s career, to get them to market and to get their work out there and listened to. We're planning to run a diagnostic on artists for us to understand what help they need and then to look at putting a package together for them that might involve help with studio costs or expenses towards going to a festival or putting them in touch with session musicians or a promoter. There are a lot of different ways that we can help them.

“The charity is funded in several ways. We're looking for some corporate sponsorship and maybe some local trusts that we're going to make contact with but the other way is to stage a number of very high-profile gigs using local venues and for those gigs to feature bands that are well known and will sell out. That will give us some money but it will also give us the opportunity to put some local artists in the support slots.”

To kick it all off, Matt Johnson (Jamiroquai) has agreed to play at the Wedgewood Rooms, Southsea on June 12 to help raise money for Seagrass. All profits will go to the charity. Matt will be joined by four other members of Jamiroquai. Tickets: https://www.wedgewood-rooms.co.uk/events/2025-06-12-the-wedgewood-rooms

Matt is launching a new album, Warrior Princess, on June 9 and this will be the first gig afterwards. He will be playing music from the album at the Southsea gig.

Tash Hills will be supporting. Tash is a Portsmouth-based funk and soul artist who has played large stages at the Isle of Wight and Victorious festivals as well as supporting other artists including Arrested Development, Secret Night Gang and Jafunk. An objective of the Wedgewood gig is to increase Tash’s exposure.