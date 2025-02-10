Jane Austen - for the fans, for the neutrals and for those who really aren't keen!

It’s more than Pride & Prejudice. It’s Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of), and those brackets and asterisks make quite a difference.

The company are promising an audacious retelling of Jane Austen’s classic love story, irreverent in approach but affectionate in intent as men, money and microphones are fought over. The show comes to Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre from June 10-14.

Brighton-born and bred Rhianna McGreevy is delighted to be part of the all-new cast which hit the road last September.

“I hadn't seen it before but I had heard of it and I knew the source material. I studied Pride and Prejudice for A Level and I was a massive fan of it. I really, really loved it. But maybe when you are studying something at school, just the fact of studying it at school can take the joy out of it. Our production tries to put that joy back in it.

“But I do think it's a really funny story anyway. It's romantic and it's funny. There really is a lot of humour in it, and the great thing about our production is that it is a very faithful retelling of the story. You have got all the major plot points. It doesn't really embellish the core of this story and it's the core of the story that you get and that runs through but there are definitely liberties taken and the humour has been heightened. But hopefully the audience will feel that they know the story a little bit better by the end of it.”

The premise is five servants decide to tell the story of Pride and Prejudice: “So we are all multi-roling. One minute you will be a maid and then next minute you will be one protagonist and the next minute a different character altogether. There's a lot going on and it is certainly an exhausting play to do. It takes an enormous amount of energy but you get such a lovely response when you are doing it. And that's what energises you. It is very much a runaway train. Once it starts, it just goes and goes and goes and you really don't get a chance to think about it or overthink it until it's over. Once it starts, it's just two hours non-stop. You're either on stage or you changing and you’re setting something else up. It's very demanding.

“But the audiences love it. You get people turning up in full Austenesque costume to the production. It’s a show that really appeals to people that love Jane Austen and love Pride and Prejudice but I think it also appeals to people that know absolutely nothing about it and don't know whether they like it or not.”

It’s a show that brings Rhianna back to the south coast: “I was born and brought up in Brighton and it's nice to be back in Sussex for this. I've never performed at Chichester before but it is always been a dream so that's another really exciting aspect of the whole thing. I've seen a lot of productions there before.

“I just started acting at school. I really discovered that I loved acting when I did a nativity at school. I was playing a star and I just ran around the room, and then at secondary school I had a teacher that really encouraged me and my abilities. I'd never considered before that it was something I could do as a career. I never considered that it would be possible but then I auditioned for drama school. It's ten years since I started at drama school and seven years that I've been working. It has been great.”