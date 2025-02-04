Jane Austen with the humour heightened a hundredfold

Eleanor Kane feels that the circle has somehow been closed now that she is on the road with Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of).

She emailed wanting to be part of it when she was still a student back in 2017 but never got a reply. And then when she was auditioning this time round, in March last year, she mentioned the fact that she had never heard back.

Remarkably writer and director Isobel McArthur remembered immediately and insisted that she had actually replied but that she’d thought she should do the right thing and reply through the proper channels and so she replied to Eleanor’s university… where the email was lost. And to prove her point Isobel even went back through the email chain and found the reply she wrote which never reached Eleanor.

“So it does feel that I've come full circle now to be doing this!” says Eleanor who is on the road with the show with dates including Chichester Festival Theatre from February 11-15 and Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre from June 10-14.

And she's loving it: “I think it's such a great show because it's the perfect combination of farcical humour and great storytelling. It is very, very funny and there are lots of gags and it is Jane Austen. Also we are really truthful to Jane Austen's work. She is a really funny story-teller. We are serving the text. But we're taking the humour that she puts into the work and heightening it by about 100. But we are still telling the story truthfully and still making it accessible to everybody. People might think of Jane Austen as being period piece with lots of corsets and lots of “Sir this” and “Sir that” but we are just really opening it up for everyone and making everybody feel happy.

“It's hard work but I come from a dance background which is good because when you're going through it and it's non-stop, it's like a dance because it's all so choreographed and it just goes by in a flash and you get to the end of it and you think ‘How did that happen?’ I play five different characters so it's always this on, this off, this on, this off and so on but it almost feels like it is just happening to you it is so fast-paced.

“When we started you just had to run with it and run with it and get used to the rhythms of it and once you've got used to those rhythms then it was alright. It's definitely still pretty hard work but it is just so joyous to do.”

The great thing is that the Jane Austen fans love it but so too do people who are perhaps more sceptical about Jane Austen. Eleanor likens it people who perhaps felt disenfranchised from Shakespeare because of having to study it at school and then later in life come across an amazing production of Shakespeare, the point at which they finally find their real love for his works: “I think some people are coming back to Jane Austen because of this because, as I say, it is still really truthful to the story.”