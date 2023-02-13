Jane walks every street in Eastbourne in aid of young asylum seekers' charity

Eastbourne resident Jane Aldred has walked every street in Eastbourne since last February in aid of the Enthum Foundation which provides safe and sustainable homes for unaccompanied children aged 16-18 who are seeking asylum in the UK and supports them into independence.

Jane with her street map of Eastbourne, with the yellow highlighter tracking her progress.

Jane said: “I was born in Eastbourne and grew up in neighbouring Seaford. Having lived away from the area, I returned in the mind-1990s, wanting to bring up my children in the place I call home. With the sea and the South Downs literally on our doorstep, I feel very blessed to live here.

“However, millions of people across the globe do not have the luxury of a safe place to call home, having been forced to flee their country in the face of conflict and persecution. Their journey to seek sanctuary is very different from the one I have made around the streets of Eastbourne and young people are one of the most vulnerable groups of displaced people. They often travel alone for years on end, encountering dangerous, traumatic situations along the way.”

Enthum (combining the words “Enterprise” and “Human”) was started by two women who went to Calais in 2015 to volunteer in the unofficial refugee camp called the ‘Jungle’. They returned, feeling called to support young people who were lucky enough to make it into safety in the UK.

Together with a dedicated professional 24/7 team of support workers, Enthum runs two residential homes in Eastbourne, providing safety, community, nurture and hope, celebrating the lives of these young people whose journeys here have been so challenging.

Enthum seeks to advocate for them and give them the freedom to make their own choices in life, enabling as normal a teenage experience as possible with access to education, healthcare, therapeutic support and activities. Resilience and strength are fostered as these young people prepare to make their contribution to society.

Jane said: “Although I have totalled nearly 300 miles, the walking was straightforward, my street map was invaluable and I was met with nothing but kindness along the way. Thank you so much to those who have already donated to my JustGiving page. The money raised will help to start up a Film Club at Enthum where the young people can make films for Refugee Week (June 20th-26th) with the theme of Compassion, telling their own stories as they rebuild their lives in a country and culture unknown that they can call home.”

