Jaren Ziegler (viola) and Heath Quartet combine in Chichester

Jaren Ziegler (viola) is delighted to join the Heath Quartet for their recital in Chichester as part of the Chichester Chamber Concerts series on Thursday, February 27.

The concert will be in the Assembly Room, with tickets available from Chichester Festival Theatre.

The programme will be Haydn – String Quartet in G major Op.33 No. 5; Bruckner – Adagio from String Quintet in F major; Electra Perivolaris – Rock, Salt, Air, Water, for String Quartet; and Mozart – String Quintet No. 4 in G minor K. 516.

Jaren, who won the BBC Young Musician String Final in 2022, aged 16, becoming the first violist in the competition’s history to do so, features in the Mozart and in the Bruckner.

“I am so honoured to be able to play with such an amazing group,” says Jaren, a first-year student at the Royal Academy of Music. “I hope that I can learn a lot from them. I just want to be really present in the moment and enjoy the experience and take away something from it. They are such experienced chamber musicians. I hope to learn how they rehearse, how they prepare for a concert, what their approach to a concert is. I will be watching and listening!

“I think it is just one rehearsal a few days before. They are quite a project-based group and they will often do their rehearsals quite close to the concert date. It's quite a new experience for me but I'm really looking forward to it. I think it was the Chichester Chamber Concert series that wanted the Bruckner especially. And the challenge for me is going to be to fit in seamlessly and to be not too distinct a part but just to be within the group as much as possible. And the challenge with the Mozart is that everything has to be crisp and precise. It's all about listening to everyone around you, but especially with Mozart there's nowhere to hide. The phrasing has to be perfect but not so blatantly obvious. But the whole thing is such a joy. But also there is a darkness there. There is a sad element to Mozart and I do think that's my favourite part of Mozart. And because it's G minor you can hear that darkness there which is very much contrasted to the lightness

“With the Bruckner, we're just doing the second movement and it's an amazingly beautiful harmonically stunning piece of music very different to the Mozart in so many ways but similar to the Mozart in that there are also a number of moments of darkness.”

Jaren has just started his first year at the Royal Academy of Music and is now 19 years old: “But I've been coming to the Academy since I was at eight years old, firstly Primary Academy and then Junior Academy so I know lots of people there and it's such an amazing place. I'm very lucky to be here and what is so nice is that there are so many different teachers and you gain so much from them all and I love the fact that the teachers have often had their own playing career.”

As for the competition success: “It was amazing. I dreamt of being in competition for a long time and it was a bit of a surreal moment. So many opportunities have come off the back of that competition. It has really expanded my horizons and I’m so grateful for what has happened.

“Looking back now I'm really quite critical of myself at that point but there is actually a danger that you become stuck on a competition success and look back on it too much. I'm incredibly grateful that it was such a massive part of my life and so much has happened because of it but at the same time you do have to move on.”