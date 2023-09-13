Jason braves the shave for Midhurst Macmillan
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jason is well known locally for his long locks, as well as his expertise in car mechanics, so it was with great bravery he commited to "brave the shave" for his local cancer charity, in loving memory of his father who died of cancer eight years ago.
Jason explained that "Intensive training (and conditioning) began back in June and I was hoping to harvest some long flowing locks in September". And what a bumper harvest it was!
The shave itself was hosted by The Three Horseshoes in Elsted, Midhurst on the evening of 3rd September and included a quiz, barbeque and performance by Mid Life Crisis, a well-loved local band rapidly becoming known as the Midhurst Palliative Care house band.
More than £3,000 was raised on the night, which was bumped up to over £14,000 by generous sponsorship of Jason's brave the shave from customers of The Three Horseshoes and Trotton Gate Garage, and friends and family, all inspired by Jason himself.
Joanna Stuttaford, Midhurst Macmillan Service Lead, was overwhelmed with the response: "This is a transformative gift for Midhurst Palliative Care, the charity that now helps to fund the Midhurst Macmillan Service.
"We are very grateful to Jason, his family and friends, Sue and team at The Three Horseshoes, clients of Trotton Gate Garage, and the whole community, who all really got behind Jason's endeavour. Thank you so much".
Midhurst Macmillan is the local, NHS specialist palliative care service and treats people with cancer and life-limiting illnesses in the community and at home, whenever possible.
The Service has more than 750 patients referrals per year and covers an area of 400 sq. miles across West Sussex and into Surrey and Hampshire.
For more information about Midhurst Palliative Care, the charity helping fund Midhurst Macmillan, please contact Emma Harrison, Fundraising Manger, via website mpc-midhurstmacmillan.org