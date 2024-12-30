Jason Manford confirms Southampton and Bexhill dates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jason Manford has added a further 54 shows to his new live show A Manford All Seasons, including Southampton and Bexhill.

On January 17-18 he will be at Southampton Guildhall and on January 22 he will be at Bexhill’s De Le Warr Pavilion.

Jason said: “I’m really chuffed to be adding more dates to my brand-new tour. I can’t wait to be back on-stage in a theatre near you having a right old laugh. There’s nothing quite like it and I can’t wait to see you all there!”

Spokeswoman Hannah Tollman said: “Jason’s last stand-up show, Like Me, saw him play an incredible 280 shows across the country, receiving standing ovations and rave reviews night after night. A Manford All Seasons is Jason’s latest comic offering that will feature his iconic expert observational comedy and is sure to be comic gold.

“Salford-born Jason Manford is one of the UK’s leading multi-talented performers, with a career also spanning acting, presenting and singing on both stage and screen.

“Away from comedy, Jason is currently hosting a new BBC One quiz show, The Answer Run, which is broadcast Monday-Friday, 4.30-5.15pm. He has hosted many other shows for the BBC and ITV including Unbeatable, Sunday Night at The Palladium and The Royal Variety Performance. He was a judge on ITV1's Saturday night talent show Starstruck and has hosted BBC One's primetime show Big Night of Musicals since 2022. Later this year, he will be back on BBC One hosting a new teatime quiz show, The Answer Run. Jason also presents his award-winning three-hour show every Sunday on Ab-solute Radio.”

His other TV credits include: First & Last (BBC One), The Masked Singer (ITV1), What Would Your Kid Do? (ITV1), Scarborough (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats (Channel 4), The Nightly Show (ITV1), Live at the Apollo (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One) and QI (BBC Two). Jason has joined the cast of Waterloo Road (BBC One) which returns for a new series in September this year.

On stage, Jason has starred in numerous musicals in the West End and across the UK, including Sweeney Todd, The Producers, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Guys and Dolls, and Curtains. Last summer Jason starred as the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz at The London Palladium, a role he reprised in his hometown of Manchester. Jason has led the cast at the Manchester Opera House as Captain Hook in The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan and Jack in Jack and The Beanstalk.