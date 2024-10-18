Jazz Hastings welcomes London-based guitarist and composer David Preston

David Preston (contributed pic)

Jazz Hastings November session will feature London-based guitarist and composer David Preston. He’ll be playing on Tuesday, November 5 at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade.

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “David released his debut solo album Purple/Black Volume 1 on Whirlwind Recordings in 2023. It received Editor’s Choice and a four-star review in Jazzwise Magazine. Volume 2 is scheduled to be released in the near future.

“A finalist at the Montreux International Guitar competition, David has been active as a sideman for a variety of UK musicians such as Nathaniel Facey, Asaf Sirkis, Emma Rawicz, and the internationally celebrated piano and drum virtuoso Gary Husband. He has performed/toured/recorded with many US artists such as Grammy-Winning US jazz vocalists Melody Gardot, Curtis Stigers and Jesse Harris.

“His quartet for this session will feature some of the UK’s finest jazz musicians. Multi-award winning pianist and composer Ivo Neame has established himself as one of the most innovative and dynamic figures on the contemporary scene. He is best known for his work with the award-winning bands Phronesis and the Marius Neset Quintet, as well as collaborations with numerous other artists, including Hermeto Pascoal, Kenny Wheeler and Gilad Hekselman. His ninth album under his own name Live at Turner Sims was released last year.

“Brilliant drummer Jeremy Stacey, who has worked with such stars as Robbie Williams, Will Young, Gary Barlow, Eric Clapton, Joe Cocker, Beverley Knight, Sheryl Crow, Charlotte Gainsbourg and Malcolm McLaren. He has been a member of King Crimson and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

“Bass-player Tom Farmer is best known as a long-standing member of Empirical, who will be appearing at Jazz Hastings in December. Over the years the band have won multiple awards, including two Parliamentary Jazz Awards as Best Jazz Ensemble and MOBO and Urban Music Awards for Best Jazz Act.”

Doors open at 7.45pm for an 8.30pm start. Tickets are £15 on the door.