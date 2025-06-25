Jazz Hastings welcomes “the Jimi Hendrix of the tuba”

Jazz Hastings’ July session will feature a musician who has been described as “the Jimi Hendrix of the tuba.”

Oren Marshall will be appearing with his trio Perturbando at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade on July 1.

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “Oren began his musical career as a tuba player working with trad jazz bands in South London pubs in the early 80s. He has since worked with a diverse array of musicians and ensembles such as rock band Radiohead, Charlie Haden’s Liberation Orchestra, poet Moondog, Brazilian Maestro Hermeto Pascoal, in duo with award winning vocalist, Bobby McFerrin, who memorably said ‘I ain't ever heard a tuba played like that before.’

“He was a founding member of Sons of Kemet and regularly worked with the London-based big band, Loose Tubes and it’s various off-shoot projects. He has worked with every major orchestra in London and by the age of 21 had been offered the principal tuba position in the London Symphony Orchestra and the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra in Germany.

“He turned down both jobs in order to pursue a more risky but varied career. He has recorded three solo albums of his own compositions and as a member of London Brass, toured the world and performed privately for the Queen of England, Prince Charles, the Pope, the German Chancellor and the Chinese Premiere.

“Oren has also played on hundreds of movie soundtracks including Captain Corelli’s Mandolin, the Hobbit, Kung Fu Panda, Spiderman, Men In Black, Hellboy, Dark Knight Rises, Infinity War and Mission Impossible Fallout.

“He was tuba professor at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance for 17 years, seven years of which he was also head of brass. He is now visiting professor at the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, the Royal College of Music and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama. He continues to be in high demand as a teacher and has given brass Masterclasses in over 50 countries on six continents.

“Since March 2020, thanks to the various lockdowns, Oren has written and recorded many children’s songs to boost morale in his local community and keep young children connected to live music. He now serves a network of over 400 local families who regularly attend his music sessions in South London, where he lives with his two children and two dogs.

“For this session, he’ll be playing with his trio Perturbando, in which he is joined by two giants of the Brazilian music scene, Alua Nascimento and Jansen Santana, both percussionists. They will play new original compositions and arrangements by Oren which draw on influences from Afro-Brazilian culture, North African rhythms and jazz to weave a distinctive and unique musical thread designed, they sa, to uplift the soul.”

Doors open at 7.45 for an 8.30 start. Admission is £15 on the door.