Jazz Hastings welcomes The Liane Carroll Trio

Jazz Hastings’ October session will feature the return of The Liane Carroll Trio who will be performing on Tuesday, October 7 at the East Hastings Sea Angling Association on the Stade.

Spokesman Julian Norridge said: “Liane has been a pillar of the British jazz scene for over 35 years. While we like to think of her as one of Hastings’ own, she also has a huge national and international reputation.

“She has collaborated with such diverse artists as Paul McCartney, Gerry Rafferty, Long John Baldry, Ian Shaw, Claire Martin and drum and bass outfit London Elektricity, with whom she appeared at Glastonbury in 2017.

“As a recording artist Liane has gained much critical acclaim. Her five most recent albums have all earned a four-star review in The Guardian. Seaside, her homage to her life by the coast, won the coveted British Jazz Award for Best New CD.

“For this session, Liane will be playing with her regular trio, featuring husband Roger Carey on bass (he doubles as regular bassist for Steeleye Span when he’s not with Liane) and long-standing Midge Ure collaborator Russell Field on drums.”

Doors open at 7.45 for an 8.30 start. Tickets are £15 on the door.