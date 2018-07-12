Jazz RE:FEST relocates to Brighton

Brighton Dome is hosting an annual one-day festival celebrating UK jazz and jazz-inspired music and culture on Sun 22 July, and under 16s can go free!

Having previously been hosted at London’s Southbank Centre for the last five years, Jazz RE:FEST’s first iteration outside of London - produced by the Jazz re:freshed music arts organisation - showcases the incredibly diverse, colourful, expressive and creative world of jazz music and alternative culture.

Yvette Griffith, executive director of Jazz re:freshed said: ‘We’re excited to launch the Brighton Edition of JAZZ RE:FEST with Brighton Dome. Audiences can expect a day full of cutting edge talent, music and amazing vibes.”

The event will feature live performances from more than 60 musicians, artists & DJs including Vels Trio, Daniel Casimir, SEED, Yussef Dayes, Noya Rao, Blue Lab Beats, Ruby Rushton and many more to be announced.