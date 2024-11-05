Jen Brister headlines comedy gig for Worthing Hospital

Jen Brister is to headline a comedy gig in aid of Worthing Hospital.

It comes in the Covert Comedy nights series with a major difference, as spokeswoman Rachel Hodgson explains: “We’re really excited that for our fifth Covert Comedy gig we have broken the rules a bit and announced our headline comedian – Jen Brister.

“Tickets are just £15 for this comedy night at The Charmandean and all profits go to Worthing Hospital’s dedicated charity, My University Hospitals Sussex.”

The gig is taking place on Thursday, November 14. Tickets and more details on www.myuhsussex.org/covert-comedy

“Jen Brister is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian and writer who has been seen on BBC’s Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week, and BBC Radio 4’s The News Quiz. Off the back of her US tour, she returns just in time to bring her ‘bold sketches, surreal ideas and slick banter’ (The Sunday Times) to Worthing.

“Keeping the rest covert, Jen will be joined by two fellow comedians and an MC, who’ll all be revealed on the night.

“The event is being held in association with 3 Word Group and The Charmandean. All funds raised will go to My University Hospitals Sussex, the dedicated charity for your local NHS hospitals across Sussex. They raise funds for treatment, care and research which go over and above core NHS funding, making a real and tangible difference for patients and staff alike.”

Previous headliner Maisie Adam said: “It’s incredibly important to support causes like this. It’s vital to have the hospitals we have in the best state they can possibly be in, and that relies on brilliant charities like My University Hospitals Sussex. It was a wonderful evening for a wonderful charity – a real pleasure.”

Parental discretion advised. This show is recommended for ages 16+ with respect to potentially adult content.