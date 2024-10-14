Jesse Terry plays Brighton date on back of new album

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jesse Terry plays a duo gig at The Brunswick, Brighton on Friday, October 18 at 7.30pm on the back of his new album Arcadia.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The UK is somewhere he loves to play: “I love my home country as well but the UK has always been a really special place for me to tour, a place that I always enjoy so much. I enjoy the people and I enjoy the history. I just love history. We were in the city of York the other day and you can't get better than that. We've got New York obviously, but obviously it's not that old! And also I just love the way that people appreciate the music here. It always feels like taking a working vacation. I think there is a real warmth to the audiences, and they just listen so intently. The silence is amazing here and sometimes it feels almost too quiet but you realise that you've just got to adjust and that really what it is is the level of appreciation that there is over here. I feel adjusted now. I've warmed up and I'm just loving being here but I also love the sense of humour here. Sometimes it feels that you can take yourself too seriously and just take everything else too seriously too so it's always great when you get here.”

The new album has just come out: “And I think it is the most rock 'n' roll album I've ever made. It's got its moments of fragility and sensitivity as well but it just feels like a good album for exploring a big range of emotions. I grew up on Clapton and Cream and The Beatles and people like that and really it’s just about trying to express the full artist that you are. It's about trying to show your full range. I love all kinds of different music and I always try to make a different album every time. There's always a different theme or different focus for each record. You've just got to try to stay open-minded but I think you've also got to know what you're looking for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For the record it took more than three years to write the songs. I did a lot of soul searching and a lot of writing in isolation, just writing around the clock. I explored all sorts of things like my past and growing up and having two kids. And my son was struggling with some health issues at the time so I was writing about that a lot and also the great feeling of joy and relief when he was OK. The record is a big part of my life and a big part of who I am. It is more personal than usual but it's always more personal. I think as I've got older I've become more and more comfortable with sharing everything with my audience and being more vulnerable. I feel a deeper connection with the songs and the music than ever before. And it feels really good to stop worrying about yourself and to be able to concentrate more on your audience and to concentrate on the music and to make sure that I'm giving them everything.”