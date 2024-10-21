Jo Fooks and her quartet play Steyning Jazz Club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steyning Jazz Club presents saxophonist Jo Fooks and her quartet on Friday, November 1, promising “an enjoyable quartet and a guest star ensuring an evening of exceptional music.”

Club spokesman Colin Jilks said: “She is a brilliantly inventive musician and composer, her infectious enthusiasm, excellent technique and deliciously warm tone so enduring to her audiences.

“Born in Edinburgh, Jo began learning the saxophone at the age of fifteen, quickly becoming an outstanding musician winning, in 1992, the Young Scottish Musician of the Year before going on to study at the Guildhall in London and the prestigious Berklee School of Music in Boston.

“After recording her debut album Here and Now! she was recruited by the late Humphrey Lyttelton into his eight-piece band, taking advantage of her wonderfully mature and assured playing, his fun-filled melodic approach to music proving to be a huge influence on Jo. Through performing in the Lyttelton’s band, Jo recorded and worked with Acker Bilk and played alongside Tina May, Joe Temperley, Scott Hamilton, Elkie Brooks and many others.”

The band line-up will be: Jo Fooks, sax; Jacqui Hicks, vocals; Mark Edwards, piano; Andy Cleyndert, bass; and Buster Birch, drums.

“Guest star Jacqui Hicks will be the icing on this scrumptious musical cake. She studied saxophone, flute and clarinet on a jazz course at Leeds College of Music, starting her jazz singing during her three years there. She went on to study at the Guildhall School of Music and Drama, completing a one-year course in post-graduate jazz studies.

“Admission charges remain at £15 and £10 for members. Please note that owing to audience numbers approaching hall capacity, tickets will now need to be pre-booked at WeGotTickets.com (enter "Steyning" in search box).For those unable to book online team member Lindsay Buchanan will accept emails at [email protected] or by phone 07855 693356.”

For information, call Colin Jilks on 01903 810395. The show begins at 8pm. Steyning Jazz Club meets at The Steyning Centre, Fletcher’s Croft, Steyning, BN44 3XZ.