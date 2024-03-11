Jobs fair brings in hundreds

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Exhibitors included WH Smith, Cova Security Gates, Siemens and People’s Partnership, as well as One Resourcing which is recruiting for various roles at Gatwick airport.

The Employ Crawley team is looking at organising a repeat event in the autumn.

Deputy Leader of the Council, and Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, Councillor Atif Nawaz, visited Crawley Library to see the fair in full flow.

“My thanks to all the exhibitors, organisers and everyone who attended for playing their part in an event which will hopefully result in people being matched with the businesses who need their vacancies filled,” he said.

“My best wishes to everyone who is looking for a new job or to return to work.

“The council is raising prosperity levels in Crawley by creating an environment for businesses to succeed and Employ Crawley plays an important part in this by helping people achieve their potential.”

The Employ Crawley team forms part of the council’s Economic Development service, showcasing local businesses and potential job opportunities to local residents. The free service offers information advice and guidance from a personal adviser to Crawley residents wherever they may be on their work journey.