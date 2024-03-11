Jobs fair brings in hundreds

More than 250 people visited a jobs fair laid on by Crawley Borough Council last week with 21 potential employers and agencies to approach.
By Allan HamblyContributor
Published 11th Mar 2024, 09:16 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Exhibitors included WH Smith, Cova Security Gates, Siemens and People’s Partnership, as well as One Resourcing which is recruiting for various roles at Gatwick airport.

The Employ Crawley team is looking at organising a repeat event in the autumn.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Deputy Leader of the Council, and Cabinet member for Planning and Economic Development, Councillor Atif Nawaz, visited Crawley Library to see the fair in full flow.

Most Popular
Councillor Atif Nawaz with members of Employ Crawley at the jobs fair.Councillor Atif Nawaz with members of Employ Crawley at the jobs fair.
Councillor Atif Nawaz with members of Employ Crawley at the jobs fair.

“My thanks to all the exhibitors, organisers and everyone who attended for playing their part in an event which will hopefully result in people being matched with the businesses who need their vacancies filled,” he said.

“My best wishes to everyone who is looking for a new job or to return to work.

“The council is raising prosperity levels in Crawley by creating an environment for businesses to succeed and Employ Crawley plays an important part in this by helping people achieve their potential.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Employ Crawley team forms part of the council’s Economic Development service, showcasing local businesses and potential job opportunities to local residents. The free service offers information advice and guidance from a personal adviser to Crawley residents wherever they may be on their work journey.

Residents can visit either the library or town hall on Monday to Thursdays between 10am and 3pm, or email [email protected], for an appointment with an adviser.

Related topics:Crawley Borough CouncilJobsCouncil