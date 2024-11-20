John le Carré's son steps into his father's shoes - Chichester talk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nick Cornwell writing as Nick Harkaway has stepped into the shoes of his father John le Carré for his new novel Karla’s Choice—a major autumn release from Penguin, featuring his father’s iconic spy, George Smiley.

The book is set between The Spy Who Came in from the Cold and Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, exploring Karla’s rise as Smiley’s nemesis. Nick will be discussing it at a special event at Chichester Waterstones on November 28 at 7pm, interviewed by Greg Mosse (https://www.waterstones.com/events/an-evening-with-nick-harkaway/chichester) – a chance to return to the city where Nick enjoyed the first-ever stage le Carré, the Minerva Theatre’s summer production of The Spy who Came in from the Cold.

“I really loved it,” Nick says. “I thought that the cast were amazing. When the wall turns around, I got the absolute chills.”

Now Nick himself into Cold War territory, but he stresses it was not something he decided to do himself. In fact, he had decided not to.

“When we inherited the literary estate it came with a letter saying please do your best to make sure that people read my books. And you could do that by putting them on the national curriculum and then a generation of children would hate the books forever! Or you could do film or TV but with both of these people have to be excited about the books already. We've got an attention economy these days and thousands of books are being produced and they are all vying for people's attention, and the only way to draw more people to the books is to have more books. So we were thinking why don't we do another Smiley book and I had my list (of possible writers), but my brother said to me ‘Before we get to your list I think there is a strong logic that says that it should be you.’ I said no. He said ‘Let's rephrase that. You should do it.’ And I realised then that all the reasons I’d given myself for not doing it were actually reasons for doing it. My father's writing was an extraordinary piece of writing that defined Cold War literature. He created his own universe.

“And I think there's a British thing. When you yourself think ‘Shall I do it?’, you think ‘No, I won't’ but then when someone asks you whether you would do it suddenly it becomes a different conversation. Like if someone asked me would I write another Star Wars movie, I would say yes straightaway and ‘Give me the pen and let me sign the contract!’ I think the only reason you would not to do it would be bashfulness or an emotional impediment. So I decided to do it and I took a big chunky risk.”

Or maybe not such a risk.

“The first thing is that I was born in 1972. I grew up while my father was writing the Smiley novels and he would read them to my mother, these handwritten pages, every morning. So when I was learning to speak for the first time, I was hearing an hour and a half of Smiley every day. He was reading and so I was listening.

“We were living on the edge of a cliff in Cornwall. There were only three channels going on four on television. Life was about books and about the countryside and about walking the dog. We were all very bound together as a family unit, and I just listened to what my father was reading. So I didn't find it hard to enter that voice. I found that voice was there. I didn't have to turn the dial from what I ordinarily write to find that I was writing something that was authentically Smiley. My writing for other books is playful and occasionally fiddly and mucking around with what is real but I just had to put that to one side a little bit and be a little bit more Dickensian, a little bit more Conan Doyle and write more simply.”

As for what his father's response might have been: “I know exactly the question he would ask. He would say why are you doing this from a creative perspective. He always wanted anything that people did to advance their ability to do it whether it was a craft or a skill that you were developing. He would say what are you getting from this, and I know what I'm getting from this. I'm getting a creative apprenticeship from him.”

Nick understands completely why some people might say no, he really shouldn't touch his father's legacy in this way: “And I respect that sense of letting it be what it was and letting it be a finished thing but I don't think what I am doing changes anything about what he has written. I'm very careful to dovetail it and take it on, and for me it has been about leaving more questions. You should never feel that the story is being wound down, and that's the point.

“But I think the big challenge is getting over the lip of that resistance that you can understand that some people would feel. We have basically got sequel disappointment syndrome, haven't we. You see something and you're excited and then it doesn't work and it feels like the triumph of hope over experience. But really what I would say is that I just want people to pick the book up and look at one page of it. And if they look at it and say they don't want to read the rest then that is absolutely fine and I respect that. But I suspect that if they do do that, if they do look at one page then they will want to read the rest. For me it's really a question of getting people to the point where they are willing to try. I completely understand the resistance but I suspect people will try it and will be so glad that they are now back in that world.”