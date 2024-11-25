Join Bognor Regis' Christmas choir-in-a-day challenge

A day of musical festive fun is coming to Bognor Regis this Christmas season.

Taking place at St Wilfrid’s Church in Ellasdale Road on Saturday, December 7, the event offers those with a love for singing and music to work alongside a professional musical director to create a festive choir in a day.

Participants will learn a selection of well-known Christmas songs and holiday classics, including two-part choral arrangements and then perform them alongside Arundel’s Phoenix Big Band in a spectacular evening performance. Spaces are limited. For more information, and details on how to secure your place, go to berstedarts.com before December 1. Tickets for the evening concert are also available on berstedarts.com.

The day will start at 11am and will include a series of musical workshops alongside plenty of breaks and time to chat and get to know fellow choir members. The evening concert entitled Christmas Together will then take place at 6.30pm in front of an audience.

Event organiser James Etheridge said: “It is under Bersted Arts and it is a combination of two projects rolling into one. We've got the choir in the day which is our third outing for this project and it's literally what it says on the tin. People will come together during the day and work on some festive songs. We've got a medley called the Bells of Christmas and that then rolls into the Christmas Together show in the evening when the choir in a day will perform and we will be coming together with the Phoenix Big Band. We will also have a Christmas quintet which is the three Bersted Boys plus two female vocalists and we will also have the Bersted Boys.

“If you want to take part in choir in a day it has to be pre-booked. We do send out the music and it's good to allow some time to look through the music and get a little bit familiar with it. If you are someone who sings in the shower, that's fine. If you are an accomplished singer, that's fine. If you are not, no bother. We're just looking for people that are up for a challenge, who are prepared to put in a bit of effort and a bit of hard work. You may not know all the songs we are doing but we have tried to pick songs that most people know the tune of. We will come together in the morning and rehearse until mid to late afternoon with coffee breaks and so on. And then the choir in a day will go on stage at 6.30pm and will be part of the big show that we are putting together for the evening.

“The Phoenix Big Band will be bringing everything that a big band brings to the table and the quintet will do a medley of music from Christmas films. The Bersted Boys will do something that we did ten years ago, The 12 Days of Christmas, and if it goes as well as it did ten years ago, then it will be great.”

It has been a good year for the Bersted Boys: “We were lucky enough to work with the Phoenix Big Band throughout the summer. They were doing Glenn Miller music and they were looking for some Modernaires to come along, the vocalists Glenn Miller had. We performed at the Arundel Festival and we also performed in Havant and we did Chichester. We got to sing some of the most intricate harmonies that we've ever done which was lovely. We are resting Bersted Arts at the end of the year because we're all doing separate things but we're looking at the Boys singing together again at the back end of next year.”