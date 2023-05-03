Join golf day fundraiser for Horsham’s foodbank charity

Horsham Matters is calling on Horsham’s golfers to get behind its summer Charity Golf Day and help raise funds to support those in our community pushed to crisis point in the cost of living crisis.

Golfers at the first Horsham Matters Charity Golf Day.

The number of people seeking help from Horsham District Foodbank is currently double that of last year and the charity is hoping that its Charity Golf Day on Friday June 9 will help raise much-needed funds to support its work.

The event is being held at Slinfold Golf & Country Club, a course set in 165 acres of woodland and mature parkland. The 18-hole tournament, sponsored by Woodlands Lettings and Sussex Marketing, is open to all and promises to be a fun and sociable day with breakfast and post-golf lunch provided in the entrance fee of £50 per person. Individual and team prizes are up for grabs, and a raffle and auction will also be held.

In the first three months of 2023 Horsham Matters has provided food for 2,350 people, along with household budgeting, benefits and debt advice, advocacy and counselling.

Horsham Matters Charity Golf Day.

Fundraising officer Paula Daly said that times were tough for lots of Horsham District residents. “We are seeing more and more working people using the foodbank for the first time but as always the Horsham community continues to show their generosity and help to support those less fortunate than themselves. We are really grateful to Woodlands Lettings and Sussex Marketing for backing the event which we hope will be a great way to raise funds as well as being a fun event for all who take part.”

Mark Clover of Sussex Marketing said: “It is a privilege to support Horsham Matters by sponsoring this year’s golf day. They are a very important charity doing vital work in the local community. If you are fortunate enough not to need their services, then I would urge you to support them.”

Lead Lettings co-ordinator Karen Loy at Woodlands Lettings added: “As a community business we are always really keen to support such a worthy cause and are looking forward to being part of their day.”